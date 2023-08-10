Veritas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.99 crore, up 270.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.99 crore in June 2023 up 270.54% from Rs. 16.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 up 131.07% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2023 up 616.67% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

Veritas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Veritas shares closed at 256.55 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.59% returns over the last 6 months and 102.01% over the last 12 months.