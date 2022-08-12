Veritas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore, up 675.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore in June 2022 up 675.86% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 up 172.69% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 41.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

Veritas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Veritas shares closed at 129.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.01% returns over the last 6 months and -15.64% over the last 12 months.