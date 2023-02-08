Veritas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.39 crore, down 17.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.39 crore in December 2022 down 17.7% from Rs. 69.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 70.53% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 down 67.91% from Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2021.

Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2021.

Veritas shares closed at 220.90 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.71% returns over the last 6 months and 32.91% over the last 12 months.