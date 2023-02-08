English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Veritas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.39 crore, down 17.7% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veritas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.39 crore in December 2022 down 17.7% from Rs. 69.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 70.53% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 down 67.91% from Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2021.

    Veritas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.3978.7969.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.3978.7969.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.4950.78105.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.8722.19-43.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.890.980.63
    Depreciation0.010.010.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.853.123.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.271.703.82
    Other Income1.610.782.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.882.485.82
    Interest0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.802.415.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.802.415.74
    Tax0.290.450.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.511.965.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.511.965.12
    Equity Share Capital2.682.682.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.731.91
    Diluted EPS0.560.731.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.731.91
    Diluted EPS0.560.731.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited