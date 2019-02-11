Veritas Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 263.57 crore, up 47.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.57 crore in December 2018 up 47.85% from Rs. 178.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2018 up 554.27% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2018 up 422.79% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2017.

Veritas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2017.

Veritas shares closed at 54.50 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -58.17% returns over the last 6 months and -71.16% over the last 12 months.