Veritas Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 826.92 crore, up 35.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 826.92 crore in September 2021 up 35.95% from Rs. 608.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.28 crore in September 2021 down 5.28% from Rs. 36.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.30 crore in September 2021 down 6.78% from Rs. 50.74 crore in September 2020.

Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.79 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.50 in September 2020.

Veritas shares closed at 103.60 on November 24, 2021 (BSE)