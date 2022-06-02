 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Veritas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.91 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veritas are:

Net Sales at Rs 511.91 crore in March 2022 up 20.25% from Rs. 425.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.00 crore in March 2022 down 33.63% from Rs. 28.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2022 down 22.62% from Rs. 43.36 crore in March 2021.

Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.68 in March 2021.

Veritas shares closed at 129.05 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.57% returns over the last 6 months and 56.61% over the last 12 months.

Veritas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 511.91 458.94 425.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 511.91 458.94 425.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 499.63 464.93 364.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.12 -43.46 6.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.97 1.74 1.71
Depreciation 7.96 8.10 7.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.72 8.29 10.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.77 19.35 33.96
Other Income -2.18 1.50 1.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.59 20.84 35.49
Interest 6.19 2.43 5.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.40 18.42 30.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.40 18.42 30.21
Tax 0.39 0.63 1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.00 17.79 28.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.00 17.79 28.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.00 17.79 28.63
Equity Share Capital 2.68 2.68 2.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2,108.48 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.09 6.64 10.68
Diluted EPS 7.09 6.64 10.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.09 6.64 10.68
Diluted EPS 7.09 6.64 10.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #Veritas
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:22 pm
