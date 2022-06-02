Veritas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.91 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.91 crore in March 2022 up 20.25% from Rs. 425.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.00 crore in March 2022 down 33.63% from Rs. 28.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2022 down 22.62% from Rs. 43.36 crore in March 2021.

Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.68 in March 2021.

Veritas shares closed at 129.05 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.57% returns over the last 6 months and 56.61% over the last 12 months.