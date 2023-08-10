English
    Veritas Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 495.23 crore, up 26.2% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veritas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 495.23 crore in June 2023 up 26.2% from Rs. 392.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.14 crore in June 2023 up 48.69% from Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.36 crore in June 2023 up 46.32% from Rs. 28.95 crore in June 2022.

    Veritas EPS has increased to Rs. 9.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.31 in June 2022.

    Veritas shares closed at 256.55 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.59% returns over the last 6 months and 102.01% over the last 12 months.

    Veritas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations495.23658.99392.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations495.23658.99392.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods467.96607.84356.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.290.35-2.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.532.952.17
    Depreciation8.788.718.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.926.749.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3332.4017.67
    Other Income0.250.253.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.5832.6520.71
    Interest8.363.583.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.2229.0716.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.2229.0716.87
    Tax0.080.00-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.1429.0616.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.1429.0616.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.1429.0616.91
    Equity Share Capital2.682.682.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--2,301.00--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3810.846.31
    Diluted EPS9.3810.846.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3810.846.31
    Diluted EPS9.3810.846.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

