    Veritas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.12 crore, up 24.66% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veritas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 572.12 crore in December 2022 up 24.66% from Rs. 458.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.93 crore in December 2022 up 37.98% from Rs. 28.94 crore in December 2021.

    Veritas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations572.12539.72458.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations572.12539.72458.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods507.70469.17464.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.8722.19-43.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.192.311.74
    Depreciation8.848.648.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.619.328.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9028.0819.35
    Other Income1.190.251.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.0928.3320.84
    Interest5.774.072.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.3224.2518.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.3224.2518.42
    Tax0.290.450.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.0223.8117.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.0223.8117.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.0223.8117.79
    Equity Share Capital2.682.682.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.338.886.64
    Diluted EPS9.338.886.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.338.886.64
    Diluted EPS9.338.886.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
