Veritas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.12 crore, up 24.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.12 crore in December 2022 up 24.66% from Rs. 458.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.93 crore in December 2022 up 37.98% from Rs. 28.94 crore in December 2021.

Veritas EPS has increased to Rs. 9.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.64 in December 2021.

Veritas shares closed at 220.90 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.71% returns over the last 6 months and 32.91% over the last 12 months.