Veritas Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 458.94 crore, up 9.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 458.94 crore in December 2021 up 9.09% from Rs. 420.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2021 down 39.63% from Rs. 29.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.94 crore in December 2021 down 32.32% from Rs. 42.76 crore in December 2020.

Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.99 in December 2020.

Veritas shares closed at 153.25 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.15% returns over the last 6 months and 205.28% over the last 12 months.