English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Veranda Learn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in March 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2023 down 11% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2023 down 240% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    Veranda Learn shares closed at 198.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.36% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.

    Veranda Learning Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.925.694.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.925.694.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.872.902.47
    Depreciation0.370.040.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.4320.663.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.74-17.91-1.78
    Other Income1.6333.730.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.1115.82-1.18
    Interest1.19-0.283.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.3016.10-4.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.3016.10-4.71
    Tax-0.030.080.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.2716.02-4.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.2716.02-4.75
    Equity Share Capital61.5761.5741.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.862.68-1.38
    Diluted EPS-0.862.57-1.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.862.68-1.38
    Diluted EPS-0.862.57-1.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #educational institutions #Results #Veranda Learn #Veranda Learning Solutions
    first published: May 30, 2023 08:44 am