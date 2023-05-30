Veranda Learn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in March 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2023 down 11% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2023 down 240% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

Veranda Learn shares closed at 198.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.36% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.