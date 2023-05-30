Veranda Learn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in March 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2023 down 11% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2023 down 240% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.
Veranda Learn shares closed at 198.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.36% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.92
|5.69
|4.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.92
|5.69
|4.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.87
|2.90
|2.47
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.04
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.43
|20.66
|3.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.74
|-17.91
|-1.78
|Other Income
|1.63
|33.73
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.11
|15.82
|-1.18
|Interest
|1.19
|-0.28
|3.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.30
|16.10
|-4.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.30
|16.10
|-4.71
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.08
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.27
|16.02
|-4.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.27
|16.02
|-4.75
|Equity Share Capital
|61.57
|61.57
|41.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|2.68
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|2.57
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|2.68
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|2.57
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited