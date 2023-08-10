English
    Veranda Learn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, up 48.02% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in June 2023 up 48.02% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 86.92% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2023 up 280.3% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

    Veranda Learn shares closed at 212.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and -15.61% over the last 12 months.

    Veranda Learning Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.824.923.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.824.923.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.252.872.20
    Depreciation0.200.370.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.347.432.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.96-5.74-1.75
    Other Income1.951.631.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.99-4.11-0.74
    Interest1.311.191.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.32-5.30-2.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.32-5.30-2.33
    Tax-0.02-0.03-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.30-5.27-2.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.30-5.27-2.32
    Equity Share Capital61.5761.5755.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.86-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.86-0.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.86-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.86-0.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #educational institutions #Results #Veranda Learn #Veranda Learning Solutions
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

