Veranda Learn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, up 48.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in June 2023 up 48.02% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 86.92% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2023 up 280.3% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

Veranda Learn shares closed at 212.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and -15.61% over the last 12 months.