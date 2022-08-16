Veranda Learn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 159.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in June 2022 up 159.34% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022 down 81.78% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022 up 44.54% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.

Veranda Learn shares closed at 269.95 on August 12, 2022 (NSE)