Veranda Learn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 159.34% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in June 2022 up 159.34% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022 down 81.78% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022 up 44.54% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.
Veranda Learn shares closed at 269.95 on August 12, 2022 (NSE)
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.26
|4.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.26
|4.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.20
|2.47
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.73
|3.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|-1.78
|Other Income
|1.00
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-1.18
|Interest
|1.59
|3.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-4.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.33
|-4.71
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.32
|-4.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.32
|-4.75
|Equity Share Capital
|55.78
|41.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited