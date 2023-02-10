 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Veranda Learn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, up 47.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in December 2022 up 47.48% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.02 crore in December 2022 up 495.99% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2022 up 3272% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Veranda Learning Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.69 3.27 3.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.69 3.27 3.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.90 2.99 2.29
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.66 2.37 2.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.91 -2.12 -0.90
Other Income 33.73 1.55 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.82 -0.57 -0.60
Interest -0.28 0.87 3.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.10 -1.45 -4.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.10 -1.45 -4.09
Tax 0.08 0.00 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.02 -1.45 -4.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.02 -1.45 -4.04
Equity Share Capital 61.57 55.78 41.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.68 -0.26 -0.98
Diluted EPS 2.57 -0.26 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.68 -0.26 -0.98
Diluted EPS 2.57 -0.26 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited