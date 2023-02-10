Veranda Learn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, up 47.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in December 2022 up 47.48% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.02 crore in December 2022 up 495.99% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2022 up 3272% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.