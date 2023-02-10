English
    Veranda Learn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, up 47.48% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in December 2022 up 47.48% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.02 crore in December 2022 up 495.99% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2022 up 3272% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    Veranda Learning Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.693.273.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.693.273.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.902.992.29
    Depreciation0.040.040.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.662.372.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.91-2.12-0.90
    Other Income33.731.550.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.82-0.57-0.60
    Interest-0.280.873.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.10-1.45-4.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.10-1.45-4.09
    Tax0.080.00-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.02-1.45-4.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.02-1.45-4.04
    Equity Share Capital61.5755.7841.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.68-0.26-0.98
    Diluted EPS2.57-0.26--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.68-0.26-0.98
    Diluted EPS2.57-0.26--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited