Veranda Learn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore, up 248.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore in September 2022 up 248.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.13 crore in September 2022 down 60.86% from Rs. 13.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.77 crore in September 2022 down 40.94% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021.

Veranda Learn shares closed at 304.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.29% returns over the last 6 months

Veranda Learning Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.88 28.19 10.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.88 28.19 10.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 0.01 0.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.99 0.94 0.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 -0.16 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.61 13.77 4.06
Depreciation 6.47 6.14 1.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 8.47 5.41
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.91 18.95 11.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.12 -19.92 -12.19
Other Income 1.89 0.44 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.24 -19.48 -11.99
Interest 1.31 1.79 1.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.55 -21.26 -13.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -22.55 -21.26 -13.33
Tax -1.42 -1.19 -0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.13 -20.07 -13.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.13 -20.07 -13.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -21.13 -20.07 -13.13
Equity Share Capital 55.78 55.78 37.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.79 -3.65 -3.65
Diluted EPS -3.79 -3.65 -3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.79 -3.65 -3.49
Diluted EPS -3.79 -3.65 -3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

