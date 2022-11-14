English
    Veranda Learn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore, up 248.06% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore in September 2022 up 248.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.13 crore in September 2022 down 60.86% from Rs. 13.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.77 crore in September 2022 down 40.94% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021.

    Veranda Learn shares closed at 304.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.29% returns over the last 6 months

    Veranda Learning Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.8828.1910.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.8828.1910.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.070.010.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.990.940.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-0.16-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6113.774.06
    Depreciation6.476.141.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--8.475.41
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.9118.9511.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.12-19.92-12.19
    Other Income1.890.440.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.24-19.48-11.99
    Interest1.311.791.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.55-21.26-13.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.55-21.26-13.33
    Tax-1.42-1.19-0.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.13-20.07-13.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.13-20.07-13.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.13-20.07-13.13
    Equity Share Capital55.7855.7837.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.79-3.65-3.65
    Diluted EPS-3.79-3.65-3.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.79-3.65-3.49
    Diluted EPS-3.79-3.65-3.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

