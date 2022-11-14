Veranda Learn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore, up 248.06% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore in September 2022 up 248.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.13 crore in September 2022 down 60.86% from Rs. 13.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.77 crore in September 2022 down 40.94% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021.
Veranda Learn shares closed at 304.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.29% returns over the last 6 months
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.88
|28.19
|10.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.88
|28.19
|10.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.01
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.99
|0.94
|0.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|-0.16
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.61
|13.77
|4.06
|Depreciation
|6.47
|6.14
|1.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|8.47
|5.41
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.91
|18.95
|11.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.12
|-19.92
|-12.19
|Other Income
|1.89
|0.44
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.24
|-19.48
|-11.99
|Interest
|1.31
|1.79
|1.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.55
|-21.26
|-13.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.55
|-21.26
|-13.33
|Tax
|-1.42
|-1.19
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.13
|-20.07
|-13.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.13
|-20.07
|-13.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.13
|-20.07
|-13.13
|Equity Share Capital
|55.78
|55.78
|37.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|-3.65
|-3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|-3.65
|-3.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|-3.65
|-3.49
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|-3.65
|-3.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
