Veranda Learn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore, up 248.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore in September 2022 up 248.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.13 crore in September 2022 down 60.86% from Rs. 13.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.77 crore in September 2022 down 40.94% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021.

Veranda Learn shares closed at 304.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.29% returns over the last 6 months