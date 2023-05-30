English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Veranda Learn Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore, up 66.23% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore in March 2023 up 66.23% from Rs. 29.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.68 crore in March 2023 down 84.73% from Rs. 20.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2023 down 58.56% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2022.

    Veranda Learn shares closed at 198.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.36% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.

    Veranda Learning Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.4147.8829.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.4147.8829.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.040.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.801.210.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.14-0.310.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.847.3313.34
    Depreciation17.6715.185.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.4960.8327.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.26-36.39-18.89
    Other Income0.3935.840.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.87-0.55-18.59
    Interest5.152.053.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-43.02-2.60-22.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-43.02-2.60-22.01
    Tax-4.34-3.26-1.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.680.66-20.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.680.66-20.94
    Minority Interest--0.49--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-38.681.15-20.94
    Equity Share Capital61.5761.5741.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.280.19-6.07
    Diluted EPS-6.280.18-6.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.280.19-6.07
    Diluted EPS-6.280.18-6.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #educational institutions #Results #Veranda Learn #Veranda Learning Solutions
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am