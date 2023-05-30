Veranda Learn Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore, up 66.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore in March 2023 up 66.23% from Rs. 29.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.68 crore in March 2023 down 84.73% from Rs. 20.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2023 down 58.56% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2022.

Veranda Learn shares closed at 198.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.36% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.