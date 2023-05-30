Veranda Learn Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore, up 66.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.41 crore in March 2023 up 66.23% from Rs. 29.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.68 crore in March 2023 down 84.73% from Rs. 20.94 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2023 down 58.56% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2022.
Veranda Learn shares closed at 198.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.36% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.41
|47.88
|29.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.41
|47.88
|29.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.04
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.80
|1.21
|0.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-0.31
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.84
|7.33
|13.34
|Depreciation
|17.67
|15.18
|5.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.49
|60.83
|27.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.26
|-36.39
|-18.89
|Other Income
|0.39
|35.84
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.87
|-0.55
|-18.59
|Interest
|5.15
|2.05
|3.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-43.02
|-2.60
|-22.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-43.02
|-2.60
|-22.01
|Tax
|-4.34
|-3.26
|-1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.68
|0.66
|-20.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.68
|0.66
|-20.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.49
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-38.68
|1.15
|-20.94
|Equity Share Capital
|61.57
|61.57
|41.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.28
|0.19
|-6.07
|Diluted EPS
|-6.28
|0.18
|-6.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.28
|0.19
|-6.07
|Diluted EPS
|-6.28
|0.18
|-6.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited