Veranda Learn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore, up 57.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore in December 2022 up 57.15% from Rs. 30.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 105.96% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2022 up 230.04% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2021.

Veranda Learning Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.88 36.88 30.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.88 36.88 30.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 0.07 0.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.21 0.99 1.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 -0.05 -0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.33 18.61 11.12
Depreciation 15.18 6.47 5.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -6.28
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.83 33.91 36.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.39 -23.12 -17.23
Other Income 35.84 1.89 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 -21.24 -17.17
Interest 2.05 1.31 3.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.60 -22.55 -20.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.60 -22.55 -20.72
Tax -3.26 -1.42 -1.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.66 -21.13 -19.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.66 -21.13 -19.29
Minority Interest 0.49 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.15 -21.13 -19.29
Equity Share Capital 61.57 55.78 41.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 -3.79 -4.68
Diluted EPS 0.18 -3.79 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 -3.79 -4.68
Diluted EPS 0.18 -3.79 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited