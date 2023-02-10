Veranda Learn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore, up 57.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore in December 2022 up 57.15% from Rs. 30.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 105.96% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2022 up 230.04% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2021.