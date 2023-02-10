Veranda Learn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore, up 57.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore in December 2022 up 57.15% from Rs. 30.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 105.96% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2022 up 230.04% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2021.

Veranda Learn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.68 in December 2021.

Veranda Learn shares closed at 226.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months