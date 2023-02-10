English
    Veranda Learn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore, up 57.15% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore in December 2022 up 57.15% from Rs. 30.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 105.96% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2022 up 230.04% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2021.

    Veranda Learning Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.8836.8830.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.8836.8830.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.070.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.210.991.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.31-0.05-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.3318.6111.12
    Depreciation15.186.475.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses-----6.28
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.8333.9136.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.39-23.12-17.23
    Other Income35.841.890.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-21.24-17.17
    Interest2.051.313.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.60-22.55-20.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.60-22.55-20.72
    Tax-3.26-1.42-1.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.66-21.13-19.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.66-21.13-19.29
    Minority Interest0.49----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.15-21.13-19.29
    Equity Share Capital61.5755.7841.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-3.79-4.68
    Diluted EPS0.18-3.79--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-3.79-4.68
    Diluted EPS0.18-3.79--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited