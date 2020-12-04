Venus Remedies Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.41 crore, up 47.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.41 crore in September 2020 up 47.86% from Rs. 80.08 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.33 crore in September 2020 up 294.67% from Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.91 crore in September 2020 up 10.74% from Rs. 15.27 crore in September 2019.

Venus Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2019.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 136.35 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 176.57% returns over the last 6 months and 492.83% over the last 12 months.