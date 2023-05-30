Venus Remedies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.53 crore, up 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.53 crore in March 2023 up 15.81% from Rs. 128.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2023 up 211.44% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.27 crore in March 2023 up 148.16% from Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2022.

Venus Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.81 in March 2022.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 197.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -2.81% over the last 12 months.