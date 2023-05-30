English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Venus Remedies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.53 crore, up 15.81% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.53 crore in March 2023 up 15.81% from Rs. 128.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2023 up 211.44% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.27 crore in March 2023 up 148.16% from Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2022.

    Venus Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.81 in March 2022.

    Venus Remedies shares closed at 197.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -2.81% over the last 12 months.

    Venus Remedies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.53109.45128.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.53109.45128.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.3567.1486.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.232.09--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.211.24-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3412.7711.71
    Depreciation8.066.977.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.3719.1322.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.970.11-0.06
    Other Income3.243.752.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.213.862.42
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.213.862.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.213.862.42
    Tax8.671.250.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.542.612.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.542.612.42
    Equity Share Capital13.3713.3713.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.641.951.81
    Diluted EPS5.641.951.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.641.951.81
    Diluted EPS5.641.951.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Venus Remedies
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am