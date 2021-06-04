Venus Remedies Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.44 crore, up 29.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.44 crore in March 2021 up 29.31% from Rs. 79.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.65 crore in March 2021 up 673.12% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2021 up 55.54% from Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2020.

Venus Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 31.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.46 in March 2020.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 318.30 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)