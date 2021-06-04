MARKET NEWS

Venus Remedies Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.44 crore, up 29.31% Y-o-Y

June 04, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Remedies are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.44 crore in March 2021 up 29.31% from Rs. 79.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.65 crore in March 2021 up 673.12% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2021 up 55.54% from Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2020.

Venus Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 31.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.46 in March 2020.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 318.30 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)

Venus Remedies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations102.44114.0779.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations102.44114.0779.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials79.5167.4136.56
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.974.142.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.329.179.72
Depreciation9.188.426.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses14.3616.6819.19
R & D Expenses4.363.644.39
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses------
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.314.610.18
Other Income3.361.150.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.055.771.00
Interest0.871.73-1.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.194.042.88
Exceptional Items20.554.47-8.81
P/L Before Tax21.748.50-5.93
Tax-16.912.210.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.656.29-6.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.656.29-6.74
Equity Share Capital12.3412.3412.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.325.10-5.46
Diluted EPS31.325.10-5.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.325.10-5.46
Diluted EPS31.325.10-5.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 4, 2021 02:55 pm

