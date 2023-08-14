Venus Remedies Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore, down 36.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore in June 2023 down 36.34% from Rs. 154.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2023 down 60.87% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.53 crore in June 2023 down 21.01% from Rs. 19.66 crore in June 2022.

Venus Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.30 in June 2022.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 271.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 82.00% returns over the last 6 months and 31.52% over the last 12 months.