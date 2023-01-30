Venus Remedies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.45 crore, down 6.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Remedies are:Net Sales at Rs 109.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.81% from Rs. 117.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2022 down 66.74% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2022 down 29.22% from Rs. 15.30 crore in December 2021.
Venus Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.87 in December 2021.
|Venus Remedies shares closed at 163.45 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.25% returns over the last 6 months and -51.93% over the last 12 months.
|Venus Remedies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.45
|124.75
|117.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.45
|124.75
|117.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.14
|77.33
|69.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.09
|0.98
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.24
|-2.85
|1.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.77
|12.66
|11.15
|Depreciation
|6.97
|8.77
|8.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.13
|21.46
|21.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|6.40
|5.83
|Other Income
|3.75
|1.77
|1.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.86
|8.17
|6.90
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.86
|8.17
|6.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.86
|8.17
|6.90
|Tax
|1.25
|0.44
|-0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.61
|7.73
|7.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.61
|7.73
|7.85
|Equity Share Capital
|13.37
|13.37
|13.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.95
|5.78
|5.87
|Diluted EPS
|1.95
|5.78
|5.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.95
|5.78
|5.87
|Diluted EPS
|1.95
|5.78
|5.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited