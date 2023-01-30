English
    Venus Remedies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.45 crore, down 6.81% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Remedies are:Net Sales at Rs 109.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.81% from Rs. 117.44 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2022 down 66.74% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2022 down 29.22% from Rs. 15.30 crore in December 2021.
    Venus Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.87 in December 2021.Venus Remedies shares closed at 163.45 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.25% returns over the last 6 months and -51.93% over the last 12 months.
    Venus Remedies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.45124.75117.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.45124.75117.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.1477.3369.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.090.98--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.24-2.851.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7712.6611.15
    Depreciation6.978.778.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.1321.4621.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.116.405.83
    Other Income3.751.771.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.868.176.90
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.868.176.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.868.176.90
    Tax1.250.44-0.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.617.737.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.617.737.85
    Equity Share Capital13.3713.3713.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.955.785.87
    Diluted EPS1.955.785.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.955.785.87
    Diluted EPS1.955.785.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
