Venus Remedies Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.44 crore, up 2.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.44 crore in December 2021 up 2.96% from Rs. 114.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2021 up 24.73% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in December 2021 up 7.82% from Rs. 14.19 crore in December 2020.

Venus Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.10 in December 2020.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 350.80 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.69% returns over the last 6 months and 118.50% over the last 12 months.