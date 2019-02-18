Venus Remedies Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore, down 25.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore in December 2018 down 25.84% from Rs. 93.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.93 crore in December 2018 down 2301.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2018 down 70.81% from Rs. 17.85 crore in December 2017.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 33.15 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.74% returns over the last 6 months and -59.82% over the last 12 months.