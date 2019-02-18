Venus Remedies Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore, down 25.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Remedies are:
Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore in December 2018 down 25.84% from Rs. 93.13 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.93 crore in December 2018 down 2301.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2018 down 70.81% from Rs. 17.85 crore in December 2017.
Venus Remedies shares closed at 33.15 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.74% returns over the last 6 months and -59.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Venus Remedies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.06
|80.89
|93.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.06
|80.89
|93.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.27
|47.83
|55.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.02
|-2.13
|-1.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.11
|7.31
|6.59
|Depreciation
|8.25
|8.25
|8.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|12.62
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|3.34
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|11.37
|14.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.51
|8.26
|8.83
|Other Income
|0.47
|1.18
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.04
|9.44
|8.97
|Interest
|9.45
|9.14
|8.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.49
|0.31
|0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.49
|0.31
|0.54
|Tax
|-0.56
|-0.49
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.93
|0.80
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.93
|0.80
|0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|12.34
|12.34
|12.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.67
|0.65
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-9.67
|0.65
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.67
|0.65
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-9.67
|0.65
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited