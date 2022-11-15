Venus Remedies Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.89 crore, down 30.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.89 crore in September 2022 down 30.94% from Rs. 202.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2022 down 76.97% from Rs. 23.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.76 crore in September 2022 down 51.13% from Rs. 30.20 crore in September 2021.

Venus Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.32 in September 2021.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 201.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.99% returns over the last 6 months and -59.81% over the last 12 months.