English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Venus Remedies Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.89 crore, down 30.94% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Venus Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 139.89 crore in September 2022 down 30.94% from Rs. 202.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2022 down 76.97% from Rs. 23.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.76 crore in September 2022 down 51.13% from Rs. 30.20 crore in September 2021.

    Venus Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.32 in September 2021.

    Venus Remedies shares closed at 201.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.99% returns over the last 6 months and -59.81% over the last 12 months.

    Venus Remedies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations139.89143.08202.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations139.89143.08202.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.3999.45109.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.980.87--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.16-14.1526.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0016.5012.50
    Depreciation8.997.808.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.3925.9026.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.986.7118.60
    Other Income1.791.442.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.778.1521.49
    Interest--0.260.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.777.8921.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.777.8921.46
    Tax0.441.00-1.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.336.8923.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.336.8923.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.336.8923.15
    Equity Share Capital13.3713.3713.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.995.1617.32
    Diluted EPS3.995.1617.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.995.1617.32
    Diluted EPS3.995.1617.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Venus Remedies
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:00 am