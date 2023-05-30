Venus Remedies Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 155.64 crore, up 9.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.64 crore in March 2023 up 9.66% from Rs. 141.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2023 up 4667.24% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.02 crore in March 2023 up 259.69% from Rs. 7.79 crore in March 2022.

Venus Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2022.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 197.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -2.81% over the last 12 months.