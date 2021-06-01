Venus Remedies Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 111.37 crore, up 34.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.37 crore in March 2021 up 34.08% from Rs. 83.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.11 crore in March 2021 up 752.6% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2021 down 10.22% from Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2020.

Venus Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 28.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2020.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 332.80 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 142.74% returns over the last 6 months and 594.78% over the last 12 months.