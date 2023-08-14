English
    Venus Remedies Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.15 crore, down 33.5% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Venus Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.15 crore in June 2023 down 33.5% from Rs. 143.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 down 82.87% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in June 2023 down 20.63% from Rs. 15.95 crore in June 2022.

    Venus Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.16 in June 2022.

    Venus Remedies shares closed at 271.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 82.00% returns over the last 6 months and 31.52% over the last 12 months.

    Venus Remedies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.15155.64143.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.15155.64143.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.6373.4399.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.171.230.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.8612.31-14.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.9414.5016.50
    Depreciation7.558.297.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.8729.5625.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.8516.326.71
    Other Income2.263.411.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.1119.738.15
    Interest0.06--0.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.0519.737.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.0519.737.89
    Tax3.878.671.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.1811.066.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.1811.066.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.1811.066.89
    Equity Share Capital13.3713.3713.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.888.275.16
    Diluted EPS0.888.275.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.888.275.16
    Diluted EPS0.888.275.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

