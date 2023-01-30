Venus Remedies Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.90 crore, down 5.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Venus Remedies are:Net Sales at Rs 116.90 crore in December 2022 down 5.99% from Rs. 124.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 down 41.73% from Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2022 down 12.75% from Rs. 13.65 crore in December 2021.
Venus Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.22 in December 2021.
|Venus Remedies shares closed at 163.45 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.25% returns over the last 6 months and -51.93% over the last 12 months.
|Venus Remedies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.90
|139.89
|124.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.90
|139.89
|124.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.52
|77.39
|64.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.09
|0.98
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.72
|9.16
|10.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.33
|15.00
|13.22
|Depreciation
|7.22
|8.99
|8.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.14
|24.39
|23.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|3.98
|3.80
|Other Income
|3.81
|1.79
|1.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.69
|5.77
|5.01
|Interest
|0.15
|--
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.54
|5.77
|4.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.54
|5.77
|4.70
|Tax
|1.25
|0.44
|-0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.29
|5.33
|5.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.29
|5.33
|5.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.29
|5.33
|5.65
|Equity Share Capital
|13.37
|13.37
|13.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.46
|3.99
|4.22
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|3.99
|4.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.46
|3.99
|4.22
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|3.99
|4.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited