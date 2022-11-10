Venus Pipes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.41 crore, up 41.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.41 crore in September 2022 up 41.29% from Rs. 89.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2022 up 17.72% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.48 crore in September 2022 up 22.89% from Rs. 13.41 crore in September 2021.

Venus Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in September 2021.

Venus Pipes shares closed at 751.00 on November 09, 2022 (NSE)