Venus Pipes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.41 crore, up 41.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Pipes and Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.41 crore in September 2022 up 41.29% from Rs. 89.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2022 up 17.72% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.48 crore in September 2022 up 22.89% from Rs. 13.41 crore in September 2021.

Venus Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in September 2021.

Venus Pipes shares closed at 751.00 on November 09, 2022 (NSE)

Venus Pipes and Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.41 113.60 89.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.41 113.60 89.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 114.80 101.33 84.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.46 -10.85 -11.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.28 2.27 1.36
Depreciation 0.46 0.39 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.28 6.37 2.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.05 14.10 12.99
Other Income 0.97 0.58 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.02 14.67 13.05
Interest 2.05 2.51 1.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.96 12.16 11.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.96 12.16 11.69
Tax 3.57 3.05 2.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.39 9.11 8.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.39 9.11 8.83
Equity Share Capital 20.30 20.30 15.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.31 4.66 5.80
Diluted EPS 5.31 4.66 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.31 4.66 5.80
Diluted EPS 5.31 4.66 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #iron steel #Results #Venus Pipes #Venus Pipes and Tubes
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:22 pm
