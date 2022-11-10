English
    Venus Pipes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.41 crore, up 41.29% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Pipes and Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.41 crore in September 2022 up 41.29% from Rs. 89.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2022 up 17.72% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.48 crore in September 2022 up 22.89% from Rs. 13.41 crore in September 2021.

    Venus Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in September 2021.

    Venus Pipes shares closed at 751.00 on November 09, 2022 (NSE)

    Venus Pipes and Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.41113.6089.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.41113.6089.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.80101.3384.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.46-10.85-11.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.282.271.36
    Depreciation0.460.390.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.286.372.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.0514.1012.99
    Other Income0.970.580.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0214.6713.05
    Interest2.052.511.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.9612.1611.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.9612.1611.69
    Tax3.573.052.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.399.118.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.399.118.83
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3015.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.314.665.80
    Diluted EPS5.314.66--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.314.665.80
    Diluted EPS5.314.66--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

