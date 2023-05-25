Venus Pipes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 176.28 crore, up 59.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.28 crore in March 2023 up 59.99% from Rs. 110.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2023 up 66.34% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.12 crore in March 2023 up 54.25% from Rs. 14.34 crore in March 2022.

Venus Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.75 in March 2022.

Venus Pipes shares closed at 969.35 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.59% returns over the last 6 months and 173.56% over the last 12 months.