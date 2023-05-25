English
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    Venus Pipes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 176.28 crore, up 59.99% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Pipes and Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 176.28 crore in March 2023 up 59.99% from Rs. 110.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2023 up 66.34% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.12 crore in March 2023 up 54.25% from Rs. 14.34 crore in March 2022.

    Venus Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.75 in March 2022.

    Venus Pipes shares closed at 969.35 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.59% returns over the last 6 months and 173.56% over the last 12 months.

    Venus Pipes and Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations176.28136.11110.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations176.28136.11110.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials148.76101.3199.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.237.92-10.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.242.382.03
    Depreciation0.600.520.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.926.975.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9817.0013.36
    Other Income0.540.310.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5217.3213.97
    Interest3.022.262.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.5015.0611.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.5015.0611.17
    Tax5.083.783.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4311.288.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4311.288.07
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3015.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.875.775.75
    Diluted EPS6.875.775.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.875.775.30
    Diluted EPS6.875.775.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
