 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Venus Pipes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.18 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

Jul 01, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Pipes and Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.18 crore in March 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 92.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2022 up 21.89% from Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.34 crore in March 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2021.

Venus Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.58 in March 2021.

Venus Pipes shares closed at 335.05 on June 30, 2022 (NSE)

Venus Pipes and Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.18 106.24
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.18 106.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 99.49 102.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.94 -16.43
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 2.03 1.70
Depreciation 0.37 0.36
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 5.88 5.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.36 12.45
Other Income 0.61 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.97 12.62
Interest 2.80 1.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.17 10.92
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.17 10.92
Tax 3.10 2.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.07 7.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.07 7.96
Equity Share Capital 15.22 15.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 5.67
Diluted EPS 5.75 5.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.30 5.23
Diluted EPS 5.75 5.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #iron steel #Results #Venus Pipes #Venus Pipes and Tubes
first published: Jul 1, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.