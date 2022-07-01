Venus Pipes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.18 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.18 crore in March 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 92.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2022 up 21.89% from Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.34 crore in March 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2021.

Venus Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.58 in March 2021.

Venus Pipes shares closed at 335.05 on June 30, 2022 (NSE)