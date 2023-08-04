Venus Pipes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 179.61 crore, up 58.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.61 crore in June 2023 up 58.11% from Rs. 113.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.41 crore in June 2023 up 91.06% from Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.13 crore in June 2023 up 86.79% from Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2022.

Venus Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 8.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.66 in June 2022.

Venus Pipes shares closed at 1,244.55 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.56% returns over the last 6 months and 216.40% over the last 12 months.