    Venus Pipes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 179.61 crore, up 58.11% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Pipes and Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 179.61 crore in June 2023 up 58.11% from Rs. 113.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.41 crore in June 2023 up 91.06% from Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.13 crore in June 2023 up 86.79% from Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2022.

    Venus Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 8.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.66 in June 2022.

    Venus Pipes shares closed at 1,244.55 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.56% returns over the last 6 months and 216.40% over the last 12 months.

    Venus Pipes and Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations179.61176.28113.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations179.61176.28113.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.00148.76101.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.50-5.23-10.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.003.242.27
    Depreciation1.390.600.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.547.926.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1820.9814.10
    Other Income0.560.540.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7421.5214.67
    Interest3.313.022.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.4318.5012.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.4318.5012.16
    Tax6.025.083.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.4113.439.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.4113.439.11
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3020.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.586.874.66
    Diluted EPS8.586.874.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.586.874.66
    Diluted EPS8.586.874.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

