Venus Pipes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.60 crore, up 40.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venus Pipes and Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.60 crore in June 2022 up 40.14% from Rs. 81.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2022 up 33.85% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 10.63 crore in June 2021.

Venus Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.79 in June 2021.

Venus Pipes shares closed at 400.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE)

Venus Pipes and Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 113.60 110.18 81.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 113.60 110.18 81.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.33 99.49 69.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 6.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.85 -10.94 -8.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.27 2.03 1.16
Depreciation 0.39 0.37 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.37 5.88 2.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.10 13.36 9.01
Other Income 0.58 0.61 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.67 13.97 10.29
Interest 2.51 2.80 1.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.16 11.17 9.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.16 11.17 9.10
Tax 3.05 3.10 2.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.11 8.07 6.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.11 8.07 6.81
Equity Share Capital 20.30 15.22 8.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.66 5.75 7.79
Diluted EPS 4.66 5.75 7.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.66 5.30 7.79
Diluted EPS 4.66 5.75 7.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
