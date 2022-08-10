Venus Pipes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.60 crore, up 40.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.60 crore in June 2022 up 40.14% from Rs. 81.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2022 up 33.85% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 10.63 crore in June 2021.

Venus Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.79 in June 2021.

Venus Pipes shares closed at 400.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE)