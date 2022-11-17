Ventura Text Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, down 38.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in September 2022 down 38.98% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 60.53% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

Ventura Text shares closed at 6.13 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.10% returns over the last 6 months