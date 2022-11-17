 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ventura Text Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, down 38.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ventura Textiles Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in September 2022 down 38.98% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 60.53% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

Ventura Text shares closed at 6.13 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.10% returns over the last 6 months

Ventura Textiles Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.07 11.90 3.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.07 11.90 3.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.04 10.62 2.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.43 0.44
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.95 0.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 -0.29 -1.19
Other Income 0.21 0.21 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 -0.09 -0.96
Interest 0.52 0.57 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.02 -0.65 -1.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.02 -0.65 -1.52
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.02 -0.65 -1.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.02 -0.65 -1.52
Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.34 -0.78
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.34 -0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.34 -0.78
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.34 -0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving #Ventura Text #Ventura Textiles Corporation
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am