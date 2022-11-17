English
    Ventura Text Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, down 38.98% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ventura Textiles Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in September 2022 down 38.98% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 60.53% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

    Ventura Text shares closed at 6.13 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.10% returns over the last 6 months

    Ventura Textiles Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.0711.903.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.0711.903.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.0410.622.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.430.44
    Depreciation0.200.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.360.950.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.71-0.29-1.19
    Other Income0.210.210.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.50-0.09-0.96
    Interest0.520.570.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.02-0.65-1.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.02-0.65-1.52
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.02-0.65-1.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.02-0.65-1.52
    Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.34-0.78
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.34-0.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.34-0.78
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.34-0.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving #Ventura Text #Ventura Textiles Corporation
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am