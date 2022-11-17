Ventura Text Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, down 38.98% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ventura Textiles Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in September 2022 down 38.98% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 60.53% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.
Ventura Text shares closed at 6.13 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.10% returns over the last 6 months
|Ventura Textiles Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.07
|11.90
|3.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.07
|11.90
|3.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.04
|10.62
|2.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.43
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.95
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.29
|-1.19
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.21
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.09
|-0.96
|Interest
|0.52
|0.57
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-0.65
|-1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.02
|-0.65
|-1.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.02
|-0.65
|-1.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.02
|-0.65
|-1.52
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.34
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.34
|-0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.34
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.34
|-0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited