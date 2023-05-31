Ventura Text Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 98.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 98.65% from Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2023 up 41.99% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2023 down 373.91% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

Ventura Text EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2022.

Ventura Text shares closed at 7.43 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.40% returns over the last 6 months and 30.35% over the last 12 months.