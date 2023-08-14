English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ventura Text Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 97.05% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ventura Textiles Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 97.05% from Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 50.54% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 181.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    Ventura Text shares closed at 6.90 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 65.87% over the last 12 months.

    Ventura Textiles Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.350.0911.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.350.0911.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.161.8310.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.25-0.06--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.110.43
    Depreciation0.170.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.980.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-2.98-0.29
    Other Income0.220.260.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-2.72-0.09
    Interest0.06-1.520.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.32-1.19-0.65
    Exceptional Items--2.93--
    P/L Before Tax-0.321.73-0.65
    Tax--0.09--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.321.64-0.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.321.64-0.65
    Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.84-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.170.84-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.84-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.170.84-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving #Ventura Text #Ventura Textiles Corporation
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!