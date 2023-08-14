Ventura Text Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 97.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 97.05% from Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 50.54% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 181.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Ventura Text shares closed at 6.90 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 65.87% over the last 12 months.