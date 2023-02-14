 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

Ventura Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 80.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ventura Textiles Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 80.17% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 155.48% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 155.56% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Ventura Textiles Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 2.07 1.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 2.07 1.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.28 2.04 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.18 0.23
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.19 0.36 0.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 -0.71 -0.54
Other Income 0.21 0.21 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.35 -0.50 0.07
Interest 0.78 0.52 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.13 -1.02 -0.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.13 -1.02 -0.44
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.13 -1.02 -0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.13 -1.02 -0.44
Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.53 -0.23
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.53 -0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.53 -0.23
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.53 -0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited