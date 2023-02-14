Ventura Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 80.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ventura Textiles Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 80.17% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 155.48% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 155.56% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
Ventura Text shares closed at 8.46 on December 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 103.37% returns over the last 6 months and 14.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ventura Textiles Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|2.07
|1.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|2.07
|1.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.28
|2.04
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.18
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.36
|0.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.71
|-0.54
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.21
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.50
|0.07
|Interest
|0.78
|0.52
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-1.02
|-0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.13
|-1.02
|-0.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|-1.02
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|-1.02
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.53
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.53
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.53
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.53
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited