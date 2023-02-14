Ventura Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 80.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 80.17% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 155.48% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 155.56% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Ventura Text shares closed at 8.46 on December 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 103.37% returns over the last 6 months and 14.79% over the last 12 months.