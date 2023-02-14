English
    Ventura Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 80.17% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ventura Textiles Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 80.17% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 155.48% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 155.56% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    Ventura Text shares closed at 8.46 on December 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 103.37% returns over the last 6 months and 14.79% over the last 12 months.

    Ventura Textiles Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.282.071.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.282.071.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.282.04--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.180.23
    Depreciation0.200.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.360.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-0.71-0.54
    Other Income0.210.210.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.35-0.500.07
    Interest0.780.520.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.13-1.02-0.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.13-1.02-0.44
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.13-1.02-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.13-1.02-0.44
    Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.53-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.53-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.53-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.53-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving #Ventura Text #Ventura Textiles Corporation
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:22 am