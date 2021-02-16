Ventura Text Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 24.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 24.04% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 up 51.84% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 up 47.73% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

Ventura Text shares closed at 2.46 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)