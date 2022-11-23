Ventura Guarant Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 35.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 35.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 103.69% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 103.47% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.